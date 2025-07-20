Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala HC bars district courts from using AI for legal reasoning, decisions

Kerala HC bars district courts from using AI for legal reasoning, decisions

The High Court has come out with the 'Policy Regarding Use of Artificial Intelligence Tools in District Judiciary' for a responsible and restricted use of AI

gavel law cases

Kerala High Court has come out with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage policy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kochi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a landmark move, the Kerala High Court has come out with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage policy which specifically prohibits usage of such tools for decision making or legal reasoning by the district judiciary.

The High Court has come out with the 'Policy Regarding Use of Artificial Intelligence Tools in District Judiciary' for a responsible and restricted use of AI in judicial functions of the district judiciary of the state in view of the increasing availability of and access to such software tools.

According to court sources, it is a first-of-its-kind policy.

It has advised the district judiciary to "exercise extreme caution" as "indiscriminate use of AI tools might result in negative consequences, including violation of privacy rights, data security risks and erosion of trust in the judicial decision making".

 

"The objectives are to ensure that AI tools are used only in a responsible manner, solely as an assistive tool, and strictly for specifically allowed purposes. The policy aims to ensure that under no circumstances AI tools are used as a substitute for decision making or legal reasoning," the policy document said.

Also Read

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank 2025

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

Indian police

Custodial torture cannot be considered police duty: Kerala High Court

Kerala High court

Kerala HC orders conditional arrest of cargo ship in ₹9,531 cr damage case

CNG petrol pump

Toilets at petrol pump cannot be used as public facilities, says Kerala HC

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Kerala HC summons Priyanka Gandhi in petition challenging Wayanad win

The policy also aims to help members of the judiciary and staff to comply with their ethical and legal obligations, particularly in terms of ensuring human supervision, transparency, fairness, confidentiality and accountability at all stages of judicial decision making.

"Any violation of this policy may result in disciplinary action, and rules pertaining to disciplinary proceedings shall prevail," the policy document issued on July 19 said.

The new guidelines are applicable to members of the district judiciary in the state, the staff assisting them and also any interns or law clerks working with them in Kerala.

"The policy covers all kinds of AI tools, including, but not limited to, generative AI tools, and databases that use AI to provide access to diverse resources, including case laws and statutes," the document said.

Generative AI examples include ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and Deepseek, it said.

It also said that the new guidelines apply to all circumstances wherein AI tools are used to perform or assist in the performance of judicial work, irrespective of location and time of use and whether they are used on personal, court-owned or third party devices.

The policy directs that usage of AI tools for official purposes adhere to the principles of transparency, fairness, accountability and protection of confidentiality, avoid use of cloud-based services -- except for the approved AI tools, meticulous verification of the results, including translations, generated by such software and all time human supervision of their usage.

"AI tools shall not be used to arrive at any findings, reliefs, order or judgement under any circumstances, as the responsibility for the content and integrity of the judicial order, judgement or any part thereof lies fully with the judges," it said.

It further directs that courts shall maintain a detailed audit of all instances wherein AI tools are used.

"The records in this regard shall include the tools used and the human verification process adopted," it said.

Participating in training programmes on the ethical, legal, technical and practical aspects of AI and reporting any errors or issues noticed in the output generated by any of the approved AI tools, are the other guidelines mentioned in the policy document.

The High Court has requested all District Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates to communicate the policy document to all judicial officers and the staff members under their jurisdiction and take necessary steps to ensure its strict compliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

GSI plans to use AI to develop robust landslide forecasting model: DG

Jitendra Singh

Govt to address pvt sector concerns on nuclear investment: Jitendra Singh

Vaccine

ICMR invites EoIs to undertake tech transfer, commercialise malaria vaccine

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Parliament monsoon session

tax

Parl panel report on new Income Tax Bill, 2025 to be tabled in LS on Monday

Topics : Artificial intelligence Kerala High Court Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon