Kerala rains: Schools shut in 10 districts of state due to heavy downpour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Kerala is anticipated to continue to encounter severe downpour for the following five days. A yellow alert was given in all districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. A holiday was announced in three schools at Wayanad's Meppadi following severe rainfall. Due to heavy rain and waterlogging, Vallarmala VHSS, Puthumala UP School, and Mundakai UP School were also closed. Apart from this, the Chembukadavu Bridge in the Chalipuzha River was completely flooded by rising waters. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kerala district schools shuts due to heavy rainfall: Insights As indicated by the announcement by the authorities in the state, the schools and other educational institutions including professional colleges of Kottayam, Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur will remain closed on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the district collectors have stated that the holiday wouldn’t be applicable for residential schools and the scheduled exams would be held according to the timetable.

The Kannur district collector has declared holidays for schools and colleges in Thalassery, Taliparamba and Iritty Taluks. The official announcements stipulate that teachers must be present at schools and colleges. The already scheduled examinations will be held and not postponed.

What do officials have to say about Kerala schools closing?

Kasargod Collector Inbasekar K announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district yesterday. In a statement at 6.10 am, he stated severe rainfall within 24 hours had flooded several areas in the district. "As a precautionary measure, colleges, State, CBSE, ICSC schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis and madrasas in the district will be closed today".

But, there will be no change of tests. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) put Wayanad and other north Kerala districts on orange alert (115.6-204.4 mm).

Problems faced by the residents in the Kerala districts

Severe downpours have been severely affecting normal life across North Kerala as the water level in the rivers has been rising. Numerous areas of Kozhikode district have been encountering severe rainfall since Monday morning.

Since morning, the Chembukadavu Bridge has been submerged in water. In the Chembukadavu region, tribal families are said to be in danger, while the residents in Kaithappoyil are reported to be trapped in their homes due to severe flooding.

The reason behind the other districts facing waterlogging

The Wayanad-Mundakai region is also seeing a lot of rain. There has been a significant surge in the flow of water to the Banasura Sagar Dam. If the water level rises by 15 centimetres, a red alert will be issued. But, as the water level in the stream is low, the dam water, even if released, poses no risk of waterlogging.

The water level in Idukki Dam has reached 2,360 feet. Mullaperiyar Dam has a water level of 130 feet. In various parts of Thiruvananthapuram, there were also a lot of heavy rains and strong winds. Irregular heavy downpours have been ongoing since morning.