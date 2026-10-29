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Home / India News / 'RSS Friends' registers as foreign agent in US to step up outreach

'RSS Friends' registers as foreign agent in US to step up outreach

The group registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act on August 27, naming the RSS in New Delhi as its foreign principal and listing plans to address inaccurate or incomplete information

RSS

The RSS Friends registered with the Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) on August 27 (Representative Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

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A group of well-wishers of the RSS has registered with the US Department of Justice as a foreign agent of the organisation with an aim to step up outreach in the US.

The RSS Friends, which provided a Georgia address in the registration document, listed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Keshavkunj, New Delhi as its "foreign principal".

The RSS Friends registered with the Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) on August 27.

Correcting or responding to information that RSS Friends believes is inaccurate, incomplete, or lacking relevant context is also listed among proposed activities.

"RSS Friends does not have a written employment, consulting, lobbying, public-relations, or agency agreement with RSS containing specified deliverables, compensation, or detailed operational instructions," the group said.

 

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It said the absence of a written contract should not be understood as a representation that no relationship, request, understanding, coordination, authorisation, direction, or other relevant factual connection exists.

"RSS Friends will disclose the actual facts relevant to its activities," it said.

The group said its proposed activities are primarily informational, educational, public-relations, and community engagement activities.

"Consistent with its governing documents and applicable law, it may communicate with members of the public, journalists, media organisations, researchers, academic and policy institutions, community leaders, civil-society organisations, and, where appropriate, government agencies or officials," the group said.

It described the RSS as an India-based volunteer and social cultural organisation.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an unincorporated India-based body of individuals/voluntary association," it said.

RSS Friends lists Rajendra Sonarikar, Jayant Pant and Devananda Gaddam as its Board of Directors.

Organising or participating in educational, cultural, community, or informational events; communicating, when appropriate and consistent with applicable law, with administrative entities, public agencies, or policymakers regarding factual information or perspectives concerning RSS or matters relevant to the organisation's stated purposes is listed among the group's proposed activities.

The registration of RSS Friends was submitted two days before RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's outreach programme Universal Oneness Celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden on August 29.

The event was organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 8:05 AM IST