Organised liquor industry to see rise in revenue on strong demand: Report

According to a Crisil Ratings report, the revenues of the organised liquor industry are expected to rise by 12-13 per cent this fiscal to Rs 4.45 lakh crore, on top of a 15-16 per cent growth

liquor shop delhi

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Strong demand and premiumisation are driving revenues of the organised liquor industry higher and the operating profitability of distillers and brewers is expected to increase amid softening of input costs, says a report.
According to a Crisil Ratings report, the revenues of the organised liquor industry are expected to rise by 12-13 per cent this fiscal to Rs 4.45 lakh crore, on top of a 15-16 per cent growth last fiscal.
Accordingly, the operating profitability of distillers and brewers is expected to increase by 100-150 bps with softening of input costs.
This will also have a positive reflection on their credit profiles with strong balance sheets on back of significant deleveraging in the last three fiscals, the report said on Tuesday.
The agency said the report is based on the largest 33 liquor companies, which account for around 15 per cent of the organised liquor segment revenue.
The liquor industry can be broadly segmented into distillers and brewers. Distillers produce Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), accounting for 65-70 per cent of the industry's revenue, while brewers produce beer, which accounts for 25-30 per cent of the industry revenue.
According to Rahul Guha, a director with the agency, higher revenue growth will be driven by a rebound in tourism and hotel industries, rising disposable incomes and premiumisation trend.
The premium segment, which is over Rs 1,000 per 750 ml bottle, is expected to register over 20 per cent growth albeit on a lower base.
On the other hand, the price sensitive mass consumer segment comprising liquor priced below Rs 700 per 750 ml bottle and contributing to over three fourths of the industry revenue will see volume growth of 5-7 per cent, as prices in this segment have remained largely unchanged.
According to another director at the agency Jayashree Nandakumar, with favourable input costs coupled with a strong revenue growth, brewers will see profitability expand 250 basis points, while distillers will clock 70-80 bps improvement this fiscal.
Overall, the industry will toast a blended 100-150 bps expansion in operating profitability this fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Liquor liquor industry Crisil report

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

