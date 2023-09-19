Kohli talks about importance of playgrounds, U'khand HC seeks govt's reply

Taking cognisance of a video released by cricketer Virat Kohli highlighting the importance of playgrounds for children, the Uttarakhand High Court issued notices to the state government and the Centre on Monday, directing them to respond within two weeks.

In the video, the ex-India skipper can be seen assisting the children of a colony to get back their cricket ball from a woman in the colony after it lands in her house. He then explains why letting children play is crucial for developing talented athletes in the country. Kohli extols the viewers to "let the children play…because it all starts from here".



A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal inquired as to what policy has been initiated by the government to provide playgrounds for children. The bench also asked the government whether there are any schemes under the Khelo India programme to facilitate the construction of playgrounds.



The court issued notices to sports secretary Uttarakhand, urban development secretary and youth affairs and sports secretary, Government of India, among others.



Further court proceedings will next take place on October 9.



Noting that children have not been given access to playgrounds in many places, the bench directed the government to present its policy regarding developing playing fields for children.

Lalit Sharma, the Centre's counsel in the matter, said that the court noted that the children mostly stay indoors these days because of a lack of playgrounds and their development is hindered.