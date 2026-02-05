Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Kuki groups warn MLAs against joining Manipur govt formation, call shutdown

Kuki groups warn MLAs against joining Manipur govt formation, call shutdown

On Wednesday night, agitators burnt tyres and placed bamboo sticks on the road near Leimakhong in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district to protest against Nemcha Kipgen's swearing in as a deputy CM

Ajay Bhalla, Yumnam Khemchand Singh

BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Several Kuki groups in Manipur have warned their community legislators not to participate in government formation in the northeastern state, with calls for a "total shutdown" in Churachandpur and protest demonstrations at several places.

BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.

Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho, took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

 

Reacting to the development , the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), a tribal organisation based in Churachandpur district, called for a "total shutdown" in Kuki Zo-dominated areas from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.

It urged all community members to join the protests across villages in a democratic way, reiterating the demand for a separate Kuki administration.

The Kuki Zo Council said any community MLA who chooses to disregard its collective decision shall be doing so in their individual capacity, and that the organisation will not be held accountable for consequences arising out of the "unilateral decisions".

Some Kuki militant groups have also issued a strong warning to MLAs from the community against participating in government formation.

On Wednesday night, agitators burnt tyres and placed bamboo sticks on the road near Leimakhong in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district to protest against Nemcha Kipgen's swearing in as a deputy CM.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands were rendered homeless.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt Northeast India

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

