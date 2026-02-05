Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India pays $35.18 mn to UN Regular Budget for 2026, joining honour roll

India pays $35.18 mn to UN Regular Budget for 2026, joining honour roll

India has consistently been among the countries to pay its contributions to the UN budget on time and in full. (Photo: Bloomberg)

India has paid $35.18 million to the UN Regular Budget for 2026, joining the "honour roll" of 47 Member States who have paid their regular budget dues in full to the world body on time.

The UN Committee on Contributions said that as of February 3, 2026, 47 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full, within the 30 day due period specified in UN financial regulations.

India contributed $35.18 million to the 2026 United Nations Regular Budget and made the payment on February 3.

Listing the countries making it to the "honour roll" of Member States who have paid their regular budget assessments in full, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asked a quiz-style question at the daily briefing about India.

 

"This country is the home of The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres. [...] Yes, very good, India," Dujarric said, referring to the statue of Indian political leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel situated in Gujarat.

India has consistently been among the countries to pay its contributions to the UN budget on time and in full.

