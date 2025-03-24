Monday, March 24, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kunal Kamra show: Sena functionary, 11 others held for ransacking venue

Kunal Kamra show: Sena functionary, 11 others held for ransacking venue

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a traitor

Kunal Kamra

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde. Image: X@kunalkamra88

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made the controversial traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, an official said.

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him. 

  Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.  "It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country, when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality, Kanal had told reporters Monday morning, a day after he and other Shiv Sena workers ransacked the venue of Kamra's show.  Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai. Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," Kanal had warned Kamra. Kanal said they had told the owner (of Habitat set) that there had been six FIRs against the place (over hosting controversial shows). Kanal and 11 others were arrested on Monday for ransacking the place, a police official said.

 

More From This Section

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajeev

Ex-Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is new president of Kerala BJP

electricity

Electricity rates in Delhi to rise soon? Minister cites Rs 27,000 cr debt

Devandra Fadnavis, Kunal Kamra

'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025: What is it and why is it celebrated today?

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP transformed from struggling state to economic powerhouse in 8 yrs: CM

Topics : Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Kunal Kamra Arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon