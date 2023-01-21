JUST IN
Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely at 22 degrees Celsius
ED arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam
Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jaipur divisions see min temperature dip
Goa bound flight from Moscow diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat
PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya
CBI seizes Rs 94 lakh cash related to illegal remittances sent to Hong Kong
PM Modi can play key role in Ukraine-Russia talks: French journalist
Wrestlers call off protest after Sharan asked to step down as WFI president
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits north Argentina; no damage reported
LIVE: Election Commission issues notification for Tripura Assembly election
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Districts in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Jaipur divisions see min temperature dip
icon-arrow-left
Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely at 22 degrees Celsius
Business Standard

ED arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers recruitment scam, a senior official said

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | TMC | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Ghosh, was first detained on Saturday morning by ED sleuths following overnight search operations at his Chinar Park apartment and then arrested, he said.

"We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in teachers recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today," the officer told PTI.

Several documents and a diary were also seized from Ghosh's twin flats during the search operations by the ED which started on Friday morning, he added.

Incidentally, Ghosh has also been summoned by CBI officials for his alleged role in the same scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU