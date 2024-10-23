Business Standard
Home / India News / L-G Sinha directs security audit of infra projects in Kashmir valley

L-G Sinha directs security audit of infra projects in Kashmir valley

Sinha passed these directions during a security review for the Kashmir division in a meeting at Raj Bhawan here

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

(Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed for a security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, and night patrolling and area domination in the Valley.

Sinha passed these directions during a security review for the Kashmir division in a meeting at Raj Bhawan here.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the deadly terror attack on construction workers at a tunnel in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Sunday. Seven persons -- a local doctor and six non-local labourers -- were killed in the attack claimed by the TRF, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

 

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary Home Department Chandraker Bharti and Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar and other senior officials of J-K Police attended the meeting, an official spokesman said.

The LG asked J-K Police officials to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers. He stressed upon establishment of mechanisms for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies.

Sinha directed the police to conduct security audits of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

He said the police must ensure a robust security and intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operations with the Army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

"The entire terror eco-system, including perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists, requires to be completely dismantled," he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manoj Sinha

Security forces will avenge workers' death in Ganderbal attack: LG Sinha

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Pak trying to kill innocent people to disrupt peace: LG on Kashmir attack

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K LG clears Omar-led cabinet's resolution for Centre to restore statehood

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Army Chief Dwivedi assures of strategic approach to tackle terror in Jammu

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

HADP a game-changer for J&K's agriculture, allied sectors: LG Manoj Sinha

Topics : Manoj Sinha Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon