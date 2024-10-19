J&K LG clears Omar-led cabinet's resolution for Centre to restore statehood

Business Standard
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Centre to restore the statehood to the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.

"The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form," an official spokesperson said.

Without giving any further details, the officials asserted that the LG has cleared the resolution passed by the cabinet.

The spokesperson said the restoration of statehood will be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

The cabinet has authorised the chief minister to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for restoration of statehood, he said.

Protection of Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly-elected government's policy, the spokesperson said.

He said the chief minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

The cabinet has also decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4 and advised the LG to summon and address the assembly, the spokesperson added.

The draft address of the LG to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed, he said.

Political parties on Friday described the resolution only on statehood and not on Article 370 as an "utter surrender" and a departure from the stand of the ruling National Conference.

Various political parties, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), denounced the move, reminding the NC of its poll promise to "strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019", and saying it was a departure from the pre-election stand.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Omar Abdullah Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir government National Conference

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

