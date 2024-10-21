Business Standard
Home / India News / Security forces will avenge workers' death in Ganderbal attack: LG Sinha

Security forces will avenge workers' death in Ganderbal attack: LG Sinha

Sinha said there was a need to stop drug smuggling and improve counter-insurgency operations

Manoj Sinha

The LG said there was still a threat from the "neighbouring country" Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said security forces will avenge the construction workers' death in the brutal attack in Ganderbal, and "exact a price" that the terrorists will remember for the time to come.

Sinha called for justice to the victims as he blamed Pakistan for "still trying to kill innocent people" in the region to disrupt peace.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Seven persons including a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed while five others sustained injuries in a terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district.

 

In a post on X, Sinha said, "The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I've asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come."

Addressing a function here earlier in the day, the LG said, "We won't forget yesterday's dastardly attack."

The LG said there was still a threat from the "neighbouring country". "It is still trying to kill innocent people in this region and to destabilise peace here," he added at the Police Martyrs' Day function.

Sinha said there was a need to stop drug smuggling and improve counter-insurgency operations.

"We need to stop drug smuggling here. We need to be aware of possible threats. We need to improve counter-insurgency operations," he said.

More From This Section

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

LIVE news: India, China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC, says Foreign Secretary Misri

Air India, Air India Bomb threat

CISF, BCAS brief home secretary on surge in hoax bomb threats on flights

Vikram Dev Dutt

Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt assumes charge as new coal secretary

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

Why does the Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu want families to have more kids?

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Naidu promises to clear pending bills worth Rs 763 cr of police dept

The J-K LG said while innocent people should be protected, the guilty should also not be spared.

The LG paid tributes to those killed in the line of duty and said their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

"Our forces have put up a brave fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and to honour them, 'Balidan Stambh' was built. Their sacrifices are supreme," he said.

Sinha assured the families of security personnel killed on duty that their education, health, insurance cover and other things would be taken care of. "We are with them for their bright future".

He said people should respect the sacrifices of the forces as no nation can develop if it is not secure. "Whenever any incident happens, police have to bear the brunt. So I request people to respect the sacrifices of our forces and encourage them," he said.

"We should salute them because forces are neither Hindus or Muslims or Sikhs. For the peace in the region, I request the people of Jammu and Kashmir to equally participate in this growth process," he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Pak trying to kill innocent people to disrupt peace: LG on Kashmir attack

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K LG clears Omar-led cabinet's resolution for Centre to restore statehood

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Army Chief Dwivedi assures of strategic approach to tackle terror in Jammu

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

HADP a game-changer for J&K's agriculture, allied sectors: LG Manoj Sinha

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights, Oct 21: Sensex, Nifty end in red after choppy session; HDFC Bank gains 2.6%

Topics : Manoj Sinha border security force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon