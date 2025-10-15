Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife to challenge grounds of detention in SC

Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife to challenge grounds of detention in SC

The Supreme Court deferred till October 29 the hearing on a plea by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention

Supreme Court

The apex court noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has no problem with the detainee sharing notes with his wife

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to October 29 the hearing on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention after noting that she wants to amend her petition.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria noted that an affidavit filed by the jailor of Jodhpur jail has filed an affidavit that Wangchuk's elder brother and lawyer met the detenue.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, said they will file an application to amend the petition and challenge the grounds of detention.

During the hearing, Sibal requested that Wangchuk be permitted to exchange some notes with his wife.

 

The apex court noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has no problem with the detainee sharing notes with his wife.

The top court on October 6 had issues notices to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh. It, however, refused to pass any order on her plea for providing her the grounds of detention and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

