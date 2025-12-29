Monday, December 29, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Statement misconstrued': Lalit Modi apologises after 'fugitives' video row

'Statement misconstrued': Lalit Modi apologises after 'fugitives' video row

After backlash over a viral London video with Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi apologised and said his remarks were misconstrued and never intended in that manner

Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi posted an apology on X, saying his comments were misunderstood and not meant to offend anyone. (Photo: Facebook/Lalit Modi)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has issued “deepest apologies” to the Indian government after a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral.
 
In the clip, the two men introduced themselves as the “biggest fugitives of India”, a remark that sparked widespread criticism online.
 
Modi posted an apology on X, saying his comments were misunderstood and not meant to offend anyone.
 
“I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” he wrote. 
 

Also Read

Aravalli range

SC stays its Aravalli Hills ruling, orders new expert committee review

artificial intelligence, AI,

Two more Chinese AI players prepare for IPOs, but the burn rate is high

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

How fear and greed shaped investments in 2025 & what 2026 may hold

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

380% gold returns as SGB 2017-18 Series XIII matures at Rs 13,563

Fast food

India's food story in 2025: Ultra-processed diets meet health warnings

  The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media last week, reportedly shot at Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebration in London. In the clip, Lalit Modi is seen introducing himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India”.
 
Lalit Modi shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u.”
 
The post triggered strong reactions, with many social media users accusing the duo of making light of India’s legal system.   
 

What MEA said on the viral clip

 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) addressed the issue during its weekly media briefing last week. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government remains committed to bringing back fugitives wanted by Indian authorities. 
“We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and are wanted by law in India, they return to the country. For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments, and processes are on,” Jaiswal said.
 
He added that such cases involve complex legal processes across countries but stressed that India’s stand has not changed. “As you know, in several of these cases, several layers of legalities are involved. But we remain committed to bring them back to the country so they can face trials before the court here,” he said.

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED issues notice to interrogate Ex-MLA in KFC loan misappropriation case

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail as SC pauses bail in Unnao rape case

Kapil Sibal, Kapil

Kapil Sibal criticises govt over deaths of 33 BLOs during SIR exercise

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

BMC polls: Uddhav Thackeray releases booklet on Covid-19 track record

Fire, Train Fire, Secunderabad Train fire

1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train catches fire in Andhra

Topics : Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Ministry of External Affairs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon