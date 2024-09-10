Business Standard
Landslide on Kedarnath route: Death toll at 5 after 4 more bodies recovered

Bodies of four more pilgrims were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of a landslide that occurred on Monday evening on the Kedarnath route, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials said.

As rescue efforts were resumed on Tuesday morning, bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were pulled out of the debris | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rudraprayag (U'khand)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

More pilgrims could be trapped under the debris, Rudraprayag Police said on Tuesday.
A group of pilgrims returning from a visit to Kedarnath were trapped in the landslide at around 7.20 pm on Monday.
SDRF and NDRF personnel had launched a rescue operation immediately and retrieved one body of a pilgrim identified as Gopal (50) from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh besides rescuing three others who were rushed to Sonprayag in an ambulance.
 
The rescue operation had to suspended due to bad weather and boulders still falling from the hillside intermittently on Monday night.
As rescue efforts were resumed on Tuesday morning, bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were pulled out of the debris

The pilgrims were identified as Durgabai Khapar (50) from Ghat district in Madhya Pradesh, Titli Devi (70) from Vaidehi village of Nepal's Dhanwa district, Saman Bai (50) from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh and Bharat Bhai Niralal (52) from Surat, Gujarat.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

