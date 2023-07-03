Live updatesAfter NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move, the party filed a disqualification petition with the assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar against its nine leaders.Manipur insurgent groups United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), who are currently under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the centre, said on Sunday that they have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2 with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the violence-hit state.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday as part of an ongoing Biden administration effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a senior Treasury official said Sunday. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economic decoupling from China disastrous, has frequently said in the past year that she would like to visit China. She says the two nations "can and need to find a way to live together in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development.