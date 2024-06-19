Lawrence Bishnoi's video call from Gujarat jail to Pak gangster goes viral

Lawrence Bishnoi being produced in Delhi Court in connection with the killing of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A 19-second video clip purportedly showing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in conversation with Pakistani-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti about Eid has sparked widespread attention after going viral on social media this Tuesday.

The footage, which captured Shahzad informing Bishnoi about the timing of Eid celebrations in different countries, raised significant security concerns, prompting authorities in Gujarat to launch a thorough investigation.

Bishnoi, alleged to be the mastermind behind the high-profile murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and a shooting incident at actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, has been under scrutiny for his activities even while incarcerated.

The viral video, initially believed to be recent and originating from Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad where Bishnoi is currently held, was clarified by a Gujarat crime branch official on Wednesday to be dated approximately two years ago.

The official said that the video might have been recorded during Bishnoi’s stint at jails in Tihar, Delhi, or Bathinda, Punjab, ruling out its current origin in Gujarat.

“We are investigating the matter to find out where exactly the video was made. But it is surely not from Gujarat,” the official was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

He added that a further detailed probe into the incident has been launched by the state government.

Reacting to the alleged video, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia voiced alarm over Bishnoi’s ability to operate freely even from within jail.

Reacting to the alleged video, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia voiced alarm over Bishnoi's ability to operate freely even from within jail.

In a post on social media platform X, Majithia said, "Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala…Despite giving a live interview from Punjab Jail, Punjab's CM and Home Minister Bhagwant Mann formed an SIT to investigate, but the probe shows ZERO RESULTS. His gang continues to threaten Salman Khan, with multiple attacks on Khan's residence. Such activities pose significant risks to public safety when gangsters can act without restraint even while incarcerated."







Recently, Bishnoi wished Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid from Gujarat Jail, demonstrating his ability to operate freely behind bars.

???? Despite giving a live interview from… ???? Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.???? Recently, Bishnoi wished Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid from Gujarat Jail, demonstrating his ability to operate freely behind bars.???? Despite giving a live interview from… pic.twitter.com/FJb9zPXvtG June 18, 2024



Lawrence Bishnoi faces a litany of criminal charges, including multiple murders and extortion cases, although he denies all allegations.

His recent transfer to Sabarmati jail followed a series of legal movements, including his custody transfer from Punjab to Gujarat in connection with a substantial drug seizure case.