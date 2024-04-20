Business Standard
Let's pledge to spread love, harmony: Prez Murmu on eve of Mahavir Jayanti

She said Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir -- the epitome of 'non-violence and compassion'

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti and asked everyone to pledge to spread love and harmony in society.
She said Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir -- the epitome of "non-violence and compassion".
"This festival gives us the message of love and peace. Lord Mahavir showed the path of non-violence, celibacy, truth and renunciation for creating an ideal and civilised society," Murmu said.
His teachings will always remain relevant for the welfare of mankind, the president said.
 
"On this occasion, let us pledge to spread love and harmony in the society and work with dedication for the development of the nation," Murmu said.
"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to the Jain community," she said in her message.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

