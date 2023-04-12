close

Steps taken to implement Act East policy for NE, Bangladesh: Reddy

Emphasizing close ties between India's Northeast and Bangladesh, DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday asserted that the Narendra Modi govt has taken concrete steps to implement the Act East policy

Press Trust of India Agartala
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Emphasizing close ties between India's Northeast and Bangladesh, DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday asserted that the Narendra Modi government has taken concrete steps to implement the Act East policy for mutual benefits.

The Bay of Bengal is very close to the Northeast and there is a need for cooperation from its immediate neighbour, Bangladesh, for development of the region, he said during the third India-Japan Intellectual Conclave here.

Highlighting the Modi government's efforts for developing connectivity, Reddy mentioned the number of airports in the region has increased from nine in 2014 to 17 in 2023.

Rs 5 lakh crore has been spent for growth in the region, Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent for road works and Rs 77,000 crore has been invested in railway connectivity in the past nine years, he said.

Reddy said Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a vibrant village project in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The central government has set a target of covering all the isolated and Himalayan areas with telecommunication by this year, he said.

The use of Chittagong and Mongla ports will further strengthen the connectivity with Bangladesh. We need to work together for the mutual benefit of both sides, he said.

Reddy also thanked Japan for being an important development partner not only for the Northeast but also for the entire nation.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister (State) Shahriar Alam said his country achieved a miracle in the last 10 years with a growth rate of 7 per cent.

It has become an example for others. India is our closest friend and Dhaka is ready for business with its neighbours. We have already established 365 days of connectivity with India, he pointed out.

Alam also made an offer to have a one-day meeting of ministers of all northeastern states in Dhaka for a discussion on increasing trade and business.

Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, threw light on the trade and business possibilities in the Bay of Bengal.

Japan and Bangladesh are working closely for mutual benefits with 338 Japanese companies working there. The 7 per cent growth in Bangladesh is phenomenal and it has a good future, he said.

With Matabari deep sea port coming up in Bangladesh 2027, Northeast India will be opened up for the whole globe. The days are not long when the Bay of Bengal will be a new industrial hub and Japan is very interested in working in Bangladesh. Dhaka is one of the most benefited nations under Official Development Assistance (ODA) by Japan, he said.

Topics : North East | Bangladesh

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

