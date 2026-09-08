Light rain likely in Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 9 states

Delhi residents woke up to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, as temperatures remained comparatively lower, offering some respite from the summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rainfall towards the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, heavy rains had lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing relief from humid weather and bringing down temperatures.

All India weather forecast

Rainfall activity is likely to remain active across several parts of India on Tuesday, with the IMD forecasting heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim.

The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Telangana. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Uttarakhand.

The IMD has also warned of hot and humid conditions over Kerala and Mahe. In the Arabian Sea, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off parts of the Somalia and Oman coasts adjoining parts of the westcentral, southwest and northwest Arabian Sea.