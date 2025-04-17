Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / LIVE news: Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb, says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi
LIVE news: Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb, says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

Latest news updates LIVE: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (Photo: Reuters)

Rafael Grossi, who heads the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency, has warned that Iran is moving dangerously close to developing nuclear weapons capability. He made this statement shortly before traveling to Tehran for crucial talks with Iranian authorities regarding the nation's controversial nuclear program.

  Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of exploiting Dalits for political gains under the guise of its recent PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign.

In a series of posts on X, the BSP leader said that the SP, much like other parties, was attempting to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political tools.

"It is well known that like other parties, SP too is trying to create an atmosphere of tension and violence by pushing forward Dalit individuals from their party. The controversial statements, blame games, and programmes being run under this strategy reflect their deeply selfish political motives," Mayawati wrote. 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasised in federal court on Wednesday that he bought Instagram and WhatsApp because he saw value in the companies not to take out competitors, as the Federal Trade Commission alleges in a historic antitrust trial.
 
Zuckerberg took the stand for the third day in the trial, wrapping up his testimony as the first witness Wednesday afternoon. He took questions from Meta attorney Mark Hansen, who has argued that his client hardly has a monopoly in social media, as the FTC claims, and still faces stiff global competition.
 
This is my job," Zuckerberg said. "I need to understand what is going on, and I need to push our teams to move quickly to learn about what is going on in a very competitive market.
9:21 AM

Fire breaks out in Shaheen Bagh residential building, no casualties

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital during the early hours of Thursday, according to the Fire Department. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control after the department received an emergency call in the early morning hours today.
First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

