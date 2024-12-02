Business Standard
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Dec 3 amid opposition ruckus

Both Houses were adjourned for the day after they reconvening at 12 noon following adjournments since the sessions began at 11 am

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament, New Parliament(Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha stood adjourned for the day on Monday, the fifth working day of the Parliament Winter Session 2024, amid protests and slogans in the both houses by opposition parties seeking discussion over the Adani issue, violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Both Houses were adjourned for the day after they reconvening at 12 noon following adjournments since the sessions began at 11 am.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 20 notices received under Rule 267. The Chairman referred to Murphy's Law, which states that "anything that can go wrong will go wrong. It appears that there exists a deliberate effort to actualize Law to impede this House's proper functioning."

 

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

On the early adjournment of Parliament in the last few days, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that they have met the Speaker and their only demand is that he takes action to run the House smoothly. "We want the Speaker to run the House," Gogoi said.

On the meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA alliance prior to commencement of House proceedings, JMM leader Mahua Maji said that there several issues like Manipur issue, and there is Adani issue, which are very important

"There are several issues like Manipur issue, there is Adani issue, which is very important, there should be discussion (in Parliament) on it, so these things were discussed (in the meeting)...it seems like the party in the power wants the Houses to be adjourned," Maji said.

Opposition members have been continuously pushing to have a discussion on the floor on the Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation, raising slogans in the Parliament.

The first session of the Winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

