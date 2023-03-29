close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LS Secretariat revokes disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Notice

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.

Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.

"In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.

The restoration of Faizal's membership comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearting in the matter.

Also Read

MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified; Lok Sabha Secretariat issues notification

Plea in SC against automatic disqualification upon conviction for 2 years

FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation

Will abide without prejudice to my rights: Rahul on vacating bungalow

Replicate Morbi hospital makeover plan in all govt hospitals in India: NCP

SC allows Centre's plea seeking Rs 5,000 cr from SEBI-Sahara fund

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition protests on Adani issue

Rahul Gandhi believes it's his birthright to rule country, alleges BJP

Police denies permission for Ram Yatra, Ramadan prayers in Jahangirpuri

Topics : Lok Sabha | NCP

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon