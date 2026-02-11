Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / LS Speaker Birla steps in to rectify flaws in Oppn notice to remove him

LS Speaker Birla steps in to rectify flaws in Oppn notice to remove him

As many as 118 opposition MPs had signed the notice submitted to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday afternoon

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

The opposition notice for removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla could have been rejected due to flaws in drafting, but he directed officials to get it rectified so that it can be listed at the earliest, parliamentary sources said.

As many as 118 opposition MPs had signed the notice submitted to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday afternoon. Later in the day, the opposition withdrew the notice and replaced it with another one correcting the date.

"The notice reportedly mentions the events of February 2025 four times, on the basis of which it could have been rejected as per the rules," the sources said.

 

The Speaker directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the defective notice corrected and then proceed with it.

"Birla ordered prompt action as per the rules," a functionary said.

Sources said upon receipt of the revised notice, a speedy review will be conducted as per the rules.

Opposition parties on Tuesday put in motion the process to oust Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, alleging that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in the House and prompting him to step aside from chairing the proceedings till the matter is settled.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K Suresh and whip Mohamed Jawed submitted the notice under Article 94C of the Constitution to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

Lok Sabha secretariat officials said Birla, upholding the highest standards of morality, has decided not to sit in the Speaker's chair until the no-confidence motion moved against him is settled.

The officials said the no-confidence motion against the speaker was likely to be taken up on March 9, when the House reassembles after the recess to examine budgetary proposals.

Article 94C of the Constitution deals with provisions for the removal of the speaker or the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Article 96 of the Constitution gives the speaker an opportunity to defend himself or herself in the House.

The speaker can cast his vote when the motion for his removal is moved in the House but he cannot cast his vote in case of a tie.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

