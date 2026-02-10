Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oppn submits notice for moving resolution to remove LS Speaker Om Birla

Oppn submits notice for moving resolution to remove LS Speaker Om Birla

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had not allowed Rahul Gandhi to speak on February 2 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

The opposition on Tuesday submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

The TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.

About 120 MPs of parties such as the Congress, DMK and Samajwadi Party, had already signed a notice for moving the resolution, the sources said.

 

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly ever since Gandhi was not allowed to speak on February 2.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

