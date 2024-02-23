Magha Purnima 2024: Know date, history and significance of full moon day

The full moon day, which is also called Magha Purnima, is very auspicious and occurs in Magha month. The other name for Magha Purnima is Maghi Purnima, the last and most important day in the month of Magha. On this day, people observe Satyanarayan Vrat, offer prayer to Lord Vishnu, take a holy bath in the Ganga river and engage themselves in the act of charity.

When is Magha Purnima 2024?

As per the Hindu calendar, today is the full moon day of Magha month. It will begin at 3.36 pm and will conclude at 6.34 pm on February 24, 2024. Hence, as per Udaya Tithi, it will be celebrated on February 24, 2024.

People observe fast on this day worshipping the moon. However, the moonrise is not happening on the full moon date of February 24th. Chandradev will be worshipped observing Magha Purnima fast itself. In most of the places, this festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

History Of Magha Purnima

As per religious beliefs, the Magha Purnima originated from one of the 27 constellations and Hindus consider it a very important and auspicious occasion to worship Lord Vishnu and Hanuman Ji on this day. It is believed that Lord Vishnu fulfilled all the wishes of devotees.

Magha Purnima 2024: Significance

Magha Purnima holds religious and spiritual significance for the Hindu people. It is a full moon day when people offer prayer to Lord Vishnu and Moon God. The Magh Purnima will be observed on Purnima Tithi in the Magha month, hence it is called Magha Purnima. On this auspicious day, people involve themselves in several auspicious activities and perform various puja rituals as well.

On this day people make significant donations and offer food to the poor, who lack food and clothes, the food includes ghee, fruits, and jaggery. Magha Purnima also ends the month-long austerity camp of the Kalp Wasi pilgrims.

People wake early in the morning throughout the month and take a holy dip in the Ganga river, all the charity work done in this month gets fructified.