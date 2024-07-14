Maha govt to give 3 LPG cylinders to women, girls with low annual income

Our sisters, mothers, and daughters will get Rs 46,000 crores under "Ladli Bahan Scheme" and Rs 65,000 crores per annum under various schemes in the state: Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced that Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government will provide money for three LPG cylinders to women and girls whose annual income is under Rs 2.5 lakhs in the state.

This announcement came while Deputy CM Pawar was addressing a public rally in his legislative constituency Baramati.

Deputy CM Pawar in Baramati, said, "We have not stopped till Ladli Bahan Yojana. We will also give money for three LPG gas cylinders a year to all our sisters, mothers, and daughters whose income is under 2.5 lakhs per annum."

"Our sisters, mothers, and daughters will get Rs 46,000 crores under "Ladli Bahan Scheme" and Rs 65,000 crores per annum under various schemes in the state. Many states don't even have this much of a budget. Our purpose is to empower women and self-reliant (aatamnirbhar), so that she should feel confident and do not remain dependent on anyone," said Pawar.

He further urged the public of the constituency to elect Mahayuti in the upcoming Assembly elections and insisted them to not to trust any other party.

"I also want to say that the people of Maharashtraha to think that in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, you have to choose the Mahayuti government in order to get this scheme implemented so that you will continue to receive money. I urge to not trust on any other party as they will come and give false assurances," stated Pawar.

He also shared a glimpses of rally to his official social media handle on X and wrote, "Big family of NCP! Today, people have given us new strength to take the next step with confidence due to the huge trust shown in us! @mahancpspeaks #raassttrvaadii_jnsnmaan_reNlii #NCPJanSanmanRally."

Earlier last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar who also holds the finance portfolio in the state, presented the state budget in the Maharashtra Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

He announced the 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' a scheme under which all women between 21 and 60 years will be given 1500 per month. The scheme is inspired by Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana of the BJP government.

While presenting the budget Pawar said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024."Ajit Pawar said in the State Assembly on Friday that all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme will get the benefit from July even if their documentation is completed in August or later.

"We have also decided to extend the deadline for application till 31st August and women up to the age of 65 years can apply instead of 60 years, as announced earlier," Ajit Pawar said.