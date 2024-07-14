Business Standard
PM Modi crosses 100 mn followers on X, becomes most followed world leader

PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 mn followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 mn) and Pope Francis (18.5 mn)

Interestingly, in the last three years, PM Modi's X handle has seen an impressive growth of approximately 30 mn users. | (Photo: PTI)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Setting another benchmark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the world's most followed leader on the social media platform 'X' with over 100 mn followers.
While comparing the followers of various Indian politicians on X, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of numbers.
The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 mn followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 mn, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 mn, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 mn.
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 mn, his son Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 mn followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 mn.
PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 mn followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 mn) and Pope Francis (18.5 mn).
PM Modi even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes including Virat Kohli (64.1 mn), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 mn) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 mn) followers. He is ahead of celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 mn), Lady Gaga (83.1 mn), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 mn).
Interestingly, in the last three years, PM Modi's X handle has seen an impressive growth of approximately 30 mn users.
His influence extends to YouTube and Instagram as well, where he has nearly 25 mn subscribers and over 91 mn followers respectively.
Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has consistently used it for constructive engagement. He maintains an active and engaging persona, follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone. PM Modi has always used this platform organically, without ever resorting to paid promotions or bots.
With a blend of insightful and engaging posts on X, the PM has captivated mns around the globe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

