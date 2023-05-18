close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha ministers rejoice bullock-cart races verdict, call it farmers victory

Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the validity of amendment laws allowing 'Jallikattu' and bullock-cart races

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the validity of amendment laws allowing 'Jallikattu' and bullock-cart races, and said the state government will provide all assistance to organise bullock-cart races.

State Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the SC's verdict was the victory of farmers.

The SC on Thursday upheld the validity of amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka which allowed bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu', bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport 'Kambala' respectively.

'Jallikattu', also known "eruthazhuvuthal", is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

The 'Kambala' race, held in Karnataka between November and March, involves a pair of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by one person. They are made to run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition in which the fastest team wins.

After the SC's verdict, Desai said, "We will provide all assistance and cooperation to hold bullock-cart races."

Vikhe Patil said the apex court judgement was the victory of farmers.

Also Read

RSS-affiliated BKS warns govt of trouble if farmers demand not met on time

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women to be implemented, says TN CM

Uttar Pradesh govt begins preparing for 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance, customs, greetings to send your loved ones

Odisha CM seeks PM's help for early construction of international airport

SC verdict on 'Jallikattu' gives hope for legalising 'Dhirio': AAP MLA

Noida Police rounds up 135 history-sheeters in overnight raids: Official

Attacks against health workers are unacceptable: Kerala CM Vijayan

NGT orders remedial action over dumping construction waste in Jakhan river

The 12-year-old legal battle for resumption of the races was possible because of a collective effort and the Eknath Shinde-led state government played a crucial role in it, he said in a statement.

The bullock-cart races is a matter of sentiments in rural areas as it is an employment generation initiative, the minister said.

The races were banned in 2011 and the state government in 2017 enacted a legislation to restart the races. But, the Bombay High Court stayed the legislation. The SC had refused to lift the stay and the matter was referred to a larger bench, Vikhe Patil said.

He said the state government defended the 2017 legislation before the apex court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Maharashtra

First Published: May 18 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

World leaders land in Hiroshima for G7 meet, Ukraine war high on agenda

G7 nations, G7
4 min read

Noida Police rounds up 135 history-sheeters in overnight raids: Official

CrPC 144 already imposed, warn Noida cops ahead of proposed Bharat Bandh
2 min read

Speed Kitchen raises undisclosed amount in funding led by Inflection Point

funding
1 min read

Medical tech firm Medtronic to invest Rs 3,000 cr for Hyderabad R&D centre

medical devices
2 min read

Attacks against health workers are unacceptable: Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

Electric Two-wheelers
4 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon