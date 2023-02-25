JUST IN
Departmental inquiry against IAS Rohini, IPS Roopa over public spat
7 people from West Bengal killed in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur
India's global lithium dreams take shape in Vaishno Devi's shadow
Cong likely to propose legislation against hate crimes at plenary session
Explainer: How lithium reserves can help speed up India's EV dream
Why India must put lithium reserves to commercial production soon
NGT forms panel to look into petition claiming illegal manufacture of acid
Erode bypoll: Stalin hits campaign trail for DMK on last day of campaigning
EC orders sealing of India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya in view of polls
NEP has reoriented education system according to future demands: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Departmental inquiry against IAS Rohini, IPS Roopa over public spat
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women to be implemented, says TN CM

An announcement on the ruling DMK's much touted monthly assistance scheme for each woman head of the family in Tamil Nadu will be made in the forthcoming state budget, Chief Minister M K Stalin said

Topics
M K Stalin | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Erode (TN) 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

An announcement on the ruling DMK's much touted monthly assistance scheme for each woman head of the family in Tamil Nadu will be made in the forthcoming state budget, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday here.

Hitting the campaign trail for the February 27 Erode (East) bypoll on the last day of canvassing votes, Stalin, also the president of DMK, said his party never failed to execute its promises or announcements.

The DMK's poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman head of the family will certainly be implemented, he asserted in the wake of severe criticism from Opposition parties who have been questioning the government over the alleged delay in rolling out the initiative.

"The date of implementation (of this scheme) will be announced in the budget in March," Stalin said while canvassing votes for E V K S Elangovan, the Congress candidate fielded on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

The CM said 85 per cent of the DMK's election promises have been implemented and the rest would be done by the end of this year.

In his address, he spoke extensively about the execution of developmental works and other schemes for the people, mainly the free travel concession to women in state-run buses, free breakfast to the students in government schools and free electricity to the farmers.

Seeking votes for Elangovan, the grandson of rationalist leader E V R Periyar, the Chief Minister recalled DMK founder late C N Annadurai and late party chief M Karunanidhi were associated with the Dravidian stalwart in Erode in 'Kudiyarasu' newspaper.

In some places, Stalin walked across to voters and sought support for Elangovan.

The bypoll result will be out on March 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on M K Stalin

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 13:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU