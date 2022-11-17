Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power in next 5 years

aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power over the next five years under the state government's Solar Policy-2022.

This will include 14,000 MW through establishment of solar parks, 4,500 MW through rooftop solar projects in residential areas, 1,500 MW through non-residential rooftop projects and 2,000 MW through the PM Kusum Yojana.

The UP Solar Policy-2022 will be applicable for five years.

In addition to financial aid from the Centre, state government contribution of Rs 15,000 per KW, up to a maximum of Rs 30,000 per consumer has been approved.

Government buildings and all educational institutes have been allowed to set up rooftop solar systems on the net metering system.

For the solarisation of separate agricultural feeder Kusum C-2, the policy has a provision of viability gap funding of Rs 50 lakh per MW.

For solarisation of private on-grid pump, a subsidy of 70 per cent for farmers from the Musahar, Vantangia and SC communities has been provided, and a subsidy of 60 per cent for other farmers.

A total of Rs 1,000 crore can be given during the five years of the policy.

Along with the power purchase agreement, utility scale solar power projects, stand-alone battery systems and a storage system of more than 5 MW with a capacity of 4 hours, a capital subsidy of Rs 2.5 crore per MW has been given.

For establishment of solar parks on gram panchayat or revenue land by government undertakings, land at Re 1 per acre per year will be provided for 30 years while for private sector companies, the land will be made available at Rs 15,000 per acre per year for 30 years.

A 100 per cent waiver on stamp duty will be offered on land either purchased or leased while plants producing power from solar energy will be given a waiver of electricity duty for 10 years.

--IANS

amita/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)