Mahakumbh 2025: 10 mn dip at Sangam; first Amrit Snan begins on Sankranti

Over 10 million devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti for the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, with Akharas leading sacred rituals amid extensive arrangements

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the first Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 drew millions of devotees to the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. This sacred event, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, marked a historic gathering in what is regarded as the world’s largest religious congregation.
 

Spiritual and historical significance of the Amrit Snan

 
The Amrit Snan, beginning at 5:30 am, is a deeply revered ritual and holds a unique place in the 45-day Mahakumbh festivities. Unlike general holy dips, this event involves the ceremonial participation of all 13 Akharas, including Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara.  ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways to run 13,000 trains for 40 crore devotees
 
 
Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), emphasised its significance: “The terms traditionally associated with the Kumbh, such as ‘shahi snan’ and ‘peshwai,’ have been replaced with ‘Amrit Snan’ and ‘Chhavni Pravesh,’ reflecting the sanctity of this spiritual ritual.”
 
The procession of Akharas was meticulously planned to ensure smooth participation:
 
Departure from camp: 5:15 am

Arrival at ghat: 6:15 am
 
Bathing duration: 40 minutes
 
Return to camp: 7:55 am
 
A monumental religious gathering
 
The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 spans an impressive 10,000-acre area, accommodating millions of devotees alongside thousands of ascetics, Naga sadhus, and spiritual leaders. On the preceding day, over 10 million pilgrims participated in the Paush Poornima snan, setting the stage for an even larger turnout on Makar Sankranti.
 
Ashutosh Varshney, a representative of the Ram Naam Bank, noted the added significance of this year’s Amrit Snan: “This is the first such ritual after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.”
 

Mahakumbh: Infrastructure and management

 
The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the seamless execution of this mega event.
 
Facilities for devotees:
 
150,000 tents for accommodation
 
150,000 toilets and 15,000 sanitation workers for cleanliness
 
25,000 ground personnel, including volunteers and security staff
 
10 digital lost-and-found centres to assist devotees
 
Parking across 1,800 hectares for vehicles
 
Technology and surveillance:
 
69,000 LED lights, including solar hybrid systems, for illumination
 
2,750 cameras connected to a 24/7 Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for crowd monitoring
 
Security measures:
 
Over 10,000 personnel, including local police, paramilitary forces, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)
 
A floating police chowki at the Sangam to assist devotees in the water
 
Crowd management:
 
Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna shared insights on managing the influx of pilgrims. “The Sangam has been divided into two zones — one for the holy dips of Akharas and the other for the general public. Nine police teams will escort all 13 Akharas for their holy dips, which will continue till evening,” the DIG said.
 

Environmental and sanitation efforts

 
The administration has prioritised sanitation and environmental sustainability:
 
Deployment of 2,500 Ganga Seva Doots to maintain cleanliness along the riverbanks
 
Installation of eco-friendly infrastructure, including solar lighting systems
 
Regular waste management operations to prevent pollution in the sacred rivers
 
(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

