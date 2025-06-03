Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra allows disciplinary notices via email, WhatsApp in digital push

Maharashtra allows disciplinary notices via email, WhatsApp in digital push

The government permitted disciplinary notices to be sent via email and WhatsApp, alongside the existing registered post method

WhatsApp

Traditional practice of serving notices through registered post has not been discontinued | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government, through an official notification, directed that in cases of indiscipline by any government employee or officer, notices for action and other necessary documents should be served to the concerned employee via email and WhatsApp.

The move aimed to streamline administrative communication and accelerate official procedures, particularly in cases of misconduct or disciplinary action against government employees or officers.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the official circular yesterday, stating that digital platforms can now be used to send notices, related documentation, and other official communication in cases of government disciplinary proceedings.

 

The circular stated, "In case of any official indiscipline by any government employee or officer, notice for action and other necessary documentation can be sent to the concerned employee via email and WhatsApp."

However, the traditional practice of serving notices through registered post has not been discontinued.

The circular added that notices will also be served via registered post, making it a dual-mode delivery system to ensure the communication reaches the recipient effectively.

This decision came in the backdrop of the government's larger vision of administrative reform and development under "Developed Maharashtra - 2047," a part of India's broader vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

As part of this mission, the Maharashtra government launched an extensive 150-day programme from May 6 to October 2, 2025, aimed at finalising a comprehensive Vision Document for Maharashtra's growth.

The initiative aligned with national goals, such as a $5 trillion economy by 2025-26, while also setting state-specific targets for infrastructure, agriculture, industry, education, health, and urban development.

To prepare this Vision Document, the state appointed sectoral groups, coordinators, and external experts across 16 departments, including agriculture, education, health, environment, and urban planning. The government also planned state-wide surveys to gather citizens' feedback and aspirations for Maharashtra's future.

The Vision Document will be finalised by October 2, 2025, and will lay down short-term, medium-term, and long-term developmental goals up to 2047, marking India's centenary of independence.

Meanwhile, the Planning Department of Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, issued a Government Resolution (GR) asking all state departments to prepare a vision document titled "Developed Maharashtra 2047."

This will be on the lines of the Union Government's scheme of Viksit Bharat 2047 as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set 150 days from May 6 to October 2 to prepare the document, which will primarily focus on a phase-wise vision.

The first phase includes a long-term vision or plan for developing Maharashtra by 2047.

The midterm phase includes vision or plans to prepare a plan for Maharashtra 2035, when the state will complete its 75 years of its foundation.

The third phase includes a short-term plan to prepare a vision document for October 2029, when the present government will complete its five-year term.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

