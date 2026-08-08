Maharashtra FDA asks two hostel mess facilities at IIT Bombay to stop ops

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has said it has issued a notice to two mess facilities at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, asking them to stop operations, citing lack of necessary permissions and registrations.

During an inspection of the mess facilities at Hostel Nos. 1 and 2 at the IIT in the Powai area, the FDA on Friday said that it observed that the operators of these food centres didn't possess necessary permissions and registrations.

Accordingly, they were directed to halt operations, the regulatory authority said.

While inspecting the mess facilities at Hostel Nos. 12, 13 and 14, the FDA observed some shortcomings and the caterer was served a notice recommending necessary changes.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing state-wide food safety enforcement drive under new FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the state government agency has suspended licences of multiple eateries and restaurants.

The licences of M/s Eat Nino Pvt Ltd, Shop No. 10, Sarvoday Bhuvan, Gokhale Road, Dadar; M/s Jai Maa Kali Dhaba, SVP Nagar, MHADA, Andheri (W); M/s A J Hospitality (House of Maharashtra), Linking Road, Santacruz (W) and M/s South India Dosa Corner, Kurla (W) have been suspended over a range of issues, including hygiene and lack of necessary permissions, said the FDA.

Notices to stop business were issued to three other entities linked to food operations, it said.

The licence of a Navi Mumbai-based restaurant, Punjab Grill, was also suspended, the FDA said.

As many as 63 restaurants were inspected between August 4 and 6, of which notices to improve hygiene, among other directives, were issued to 38. Licences of seven other restaurants were suspended, according to the regulator.