Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maharashtra now preferred destination for overseas investments: CM Shinde

Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from various countries, reflecting the state's conducive business environment, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said

Eknath Shinde

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from various countries, reflecting the state's conducive business environment, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said.
Welcoming the New Year by participating in a midnight blood donation camp here, Shinde also spoke about the growing impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the positive impact of a deep cleaning drive taken up in Mumbai and its extension across the state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The CM highlighted the successful implementation of 85 per cent of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Davos meet (in 2023).
"Maharashtra has become a preferred destination for investments from various countries," he said.
Underlining the commitment to people's welfare, Shinde said the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has provided assistance of over Rs 165 crore to more than 20,000 individuals since his government assumed office, a significant increase from the earlier disbursal of Rs 2 to 3 crore.
He also said that the deep cleaning drive, a crucial aspect of the Swachh Bharat campaign, has shown remarkable results in Mumbai, prompting its extension to other regions of the state.
More than one lakh people actively participated in the cleanliness drive across 10 different locations in Mumbai on Sunday, he said.
CM Shinde expressed his government's commitment towards a clean, green and healthy Mumbai.
Terming blood donation as the noblest gift, he lauded the people who came together for the cause.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Govt explores ways to incorporate waste materials into highway construction

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

Shinde calls all-party meeting amid Maratha quota stir; Uddhav not invited

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Basic facilities reach doorstep in far-flung border areas in J&K's Rajouri

Delhi air quality: AQI in capital 'very poor' on Monday, fog thins out

Isro launches X-Ray polarimeter to obtain insights from celestial sources

Manipur CM N Biren Singh expresses concern over attacks on state forces

LIVE: PSLV rocket with X-Ray polarimeter and 10 other satellites lifts off

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FDI Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra government Maharashtra Assembly BJP Shiv Sena foreign direct investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon