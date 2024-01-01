Delhi air quality: AQI in capital 'very poor' on Monday, fog thins out

The air quality in several parts of Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on Monday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 382.



According to CPCB data, the AQI at ITO on Monday morning was recorded at 361 as of 10 AM. The AQI in Mandir Marg was recorded at 379, while in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, it was 363. The AQI in R K Puram and Shalimar Bagh was 392 and 385 respectively. The AQI was recorded at 366 at Siri Fort, while at North Campus, Delhi University, the AQI was 253. The AQI Vivek Vihar was at 378. The AQI at Anand Vihar was 372 and 373 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

In December, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed a ban on non-essential construction work and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR) because of the deteriorating air quality in the region.

Delhi weather update today: Minimum temperature expected to be 10.1 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday is seen at 10.1 degrees Celsius, a departure of 3 degrees from the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is seen at 16 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal. According to IMD, the average temperature could fall further in the first week of January 2024, with temperatures hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.