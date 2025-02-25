Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra will lead AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra will lead AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most government services have become available online

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the state has set a goal of taking the economy to 1 trillion dollars | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra state government is accelerating the administration and economy through technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and Maharashtra state will soon lead India's AI and technology revolution, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his confidence.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was interviewed by Nasscom's Srikanth Velamkanni at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Summit program at Hotel Grand Hyatt today.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most government services have become available online. The state government has set up an AI center at Mumbai University. An industry center has been set up in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

 

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the state has set a goal of taking the economy to 1 trillion dollars, adding "For this, the state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with the NITI Aayog. Efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of a $1.5 trillion economy."

60 pc of the country's data centres are in Maharashtra. A data center park is being set up in New Mumbai, and by 2030, 50 pc of the state's power generation will be based on green energy, according to an official statement from the state government.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde

Fadnavis asks to inquire Shinde's previous decision, hinting widening rift

Women, Indian Women

Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme mainly benefits married women: Study

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Fadnavis asks to remove objectionable Wikipedia content on Sambhaji Maharaj

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

"We are thanda thanda, cool cool," Shinde on friction rumours with Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis

Nothing wrong with interfaith marriages, fraud alliances must stop: Maha CM

He also said that Mumbai is the 'fintech capital' of India.

The Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik in 2027, according to the CM. Cutting-edge measures will be taken for crowd management, security, and virtual experiences at this place. On this occasion, he also praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for successfully organizing the Maha Kumbh Mela.

CM Fadnavis said that efforts are being made to double the income of farmers with the help of technology in agriculture. Under the 'Agri-Stat' initiative, the entire agricultural process is being digitized. Under the 'Drone Shakti' program, it is intended to reduce agricultural spraying costs by providing drone training.

Saying that the third Mumbai will be developed in the Navi Mumbai International Airport area, the CM said that this 'Innovation City' will be one of the most advanced cities in the country. This city will be developed in three hundred acres and emphasis will be placed on technology, innovative research, and artificial intelligence in this city.

He also said that GCC Parks will be developed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nashik in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister also appealed to experts in the field of industry and technology to give their ideas and contributions for this.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Global Investors Summit 2025: Railways signs 170 MW solar PPA with MP

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court calls for mechanism under law for misleading ads complaints

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

WB CM hikes salary of govt docs, seeks strict punishment for RG Kar culprit

Criminal in handcuffs

Kerala man admits to brutal killing of six, including brother, grandmother

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

News updates: India proud of its contributions to UN peacekeeping, says EAM Jaishankar

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Artificial intelligence Maharashtra Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon