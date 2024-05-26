Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Major fire breaks out at children's hospital in Delhi, 11 newborns rescued

According to DFS chief Atul Garg, the rescue operation is still on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Babies, Kids, new-born baby

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 11 newborns were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar area in East Delhi on Saturday night, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call at 11.32 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site.
 
 
Officials said that 11 newborns were rescued from the building.
According to DFS chief Atul Garg, the rescue operation is still on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
"A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.
 
The incident comes on a day at least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fire accident newborn baby newborn deaths in India Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon