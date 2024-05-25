Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fix accountability for Rajkot fire culprits, punish them: Cong to Guj govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked party workers to provide all possible help to those affected by the accident so that the victims do not face any problem regarding treatment or compensation

Rajkot fire

Injured being shifted to hospital after a fire broke out in a gaming zone, in Rajkot, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Condoling the loss of lives in the Rajkot fire tragedy, the Congress on Saturday said accountability should be fixed in the incident by the BJP government in Gujarat as soon as possible and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
At least 23 people, including children, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Relief-and-rescue operations were underway at the affected TRP game zone more than five hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities at around 4:30 pm, the officials said, adding that the structure collapsed due to the massive fire.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked party workers to provide all possible help to those affected by the accident so that the victims do not face any problem regarding treatment or compensation.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said the horrific tragedy in Rajkot is extremely painful.
 
"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.
Kharge alleged that due to the poor attitude of the state government, such accidents keep happening every now and then and innocent people get killed.
"Our demand from the government is that accountability in the accident should be fixed as soon as possible and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment," the Congress chief said.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident.
"The news of the deaths of many people, including innocent children, in a massive fire that broke out in the gaming zone of a mall in Rajkot, Gujarat is very painful," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I hope all the injured get well soon," Gandhi added.
He requested Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to the administration in the relief-and-rescue work.
"The Gujarat government and the administration are expected to conduct a detailed and impartial investigation into this incident and provide speedy justice to all the bereaved families," he said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of many people, including children, dying in the fire accident in Rajkot is saddening.
"May god give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this pain. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety Fire accident fire tragedies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon