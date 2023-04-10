close

Make lotus bloom in both civic polls, LS elections in 2024: UP CM

CM Yogi said, "The country under the leadership of PM Modi is scaling new heights and has emerged as an ideal nation for the world"

ANI General News
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that triple engine government is a must for uninterrupted, rapid development of the state and prosperity of its people, appealing to people to start preparing the strategy for making lotus bloom in both municipal elections and the parliamentary elections, which will be held in 2024.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 258 development projects worth Rs 1046 crore at Hindustan Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited Ground, CM Yogi said, "The country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scaling new heights and has emerged as an ideal nation for the world where heritage is respected, benefits of welfare schemes reach every poor and needy, and farmers, youth and women are all empowered while there is fool-proof internal and border security."

A total of 56 development projects worth Rs 333.85 crore were inaugurated whereas foundation stone of 202 development works worth Rs 711.81 crore was laid on the occasion. The projects include mini stadium, roads, flyovers, educational institutes and hospitals.

CM Yogi said, "In Uttar Pradesh also development is taking place in every field. Infrastructure has improved by leaps and bounds in the state in the last six years. No criminal can walk today with his head held high. Mafias and gangsters are getting the treatment they deserve under law."

"Gorakhpur is connected with four and six lane roads, has good electricity supply and also has AIIMS and good institutes. Welfare schemes are reaching the poor and needy. The venue of today's programme at the fertiliser factory is the same factory that was shut down in 1990. Today, it is running to its full capacity," he added.

CM said, "The development being witnessed in Gorakhpur today suggests that this could have happened earlier also, but there was lack of will on the part of the then government."

CM Yogi remarked, "Before 2017, there was riot in the state every two-three days. No businessman, no daughter and no village was safe. Land mafia, sand mafia and organised gangs were operating freely. Besides, there was widespread corruption in government schemes and people were deprived of its benefits."

According to the Chief Minister, today every poor family was getting at least Rs 1.5 lakh from the government under different schemes.

"In urban and rural areas, people are getting Rs 2.5 lakh and 1.20 lakh respectively for housing and Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 for toilets, in addition to 90 days of wages", he informed.

Hitting out at previous governments, CM Yogi said, "They indulged in caste politics right since independence, damaging the interests of the state and denying even the basic needs to the people."

He said, "They exploited people in the name of giving tablets and smartphones whereas his government has distributed already 20 lakh so far and was planning to distribute altogether two crore tablets and smartphones."

CM Yogi also mentioned the reopening of Pipraich Sugar Mill, setting up of Ayush University and beautification of Ramgarh Lake. He said, "Today not only Bhojpuri films, but also Hindi and other languages films are being shot in the city."

"Gorakhpur was witnessing rapid development because all the nine assembly seats have been won by the BJP and the party workers are also heading the municipal bodies," he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the beneficiaries of Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, One District One Product Scheme, PM Swanidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department and PM Agricultural Irrigation Scheme etc.

Among those present were Ravikishan Shukla (MP), Fisheries Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad, Kamlesh Paswan, Mahendrapal Singh (MLA), District Panchayat President Sadhna Singh and BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Yogi Adityanath | Lok Sabha | Uttar Pradesh | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 2:00 AM IST

