Mamata seeks rollback of BSF jurisdiction expansion over border fencing

Mamata seeks rollback of BSF jurisdiction expansion over border fencing

The chief minister also claimed that Amit Shah, who recently alleged that state was not providing land for border fencing, is not furnishing the full data of land given by the West Bengal government

Mamata Banerjee became the first sitting chief minister to personally make submission before the Supreme Court

"Land will not be a problem. You will get land. But, first change the arbitrary rule of increasing BSF's jurisdiction (area) from 15 km to 50 km," Mamata Banerjee said during discussions on the governor's address.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 10:58 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government had no objection in providing land for border fencing, but insisted that the Centre must first roll back the "arbitrary" decision to expand the BSF's jurisdiction in the state from 15 km to 50 km.

Speaking in the assembly, amid allegations the state government was not cooperating in providing land for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, Banerjee asserted that land had already been allotted to all central organisations and agencies, including the BSF.

"Land will not be a problem. You will get land. But, first change the arbitrary rule of increasing BSF's jurisdiction (area) from 15 km to 50 km," she said during discussions on the governor's address.

 

The chief minister also claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently alleged that the state was not providing land for border fencing, is not furnishing the full data of land given by the West Bengal government.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah BSF TMC West Bengal Politics

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 10:58 PM IST

