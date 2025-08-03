Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Reconciliation only solution to India-Pak tensions: Mehbooba Mufti

Reconciliation only solution to India-Pak tensions: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti alleged that the internal situation in the region has deteriorated rather than improved, pointing to ongoing security crackdowns

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

The former Chief Minister also criticised what she termed the BJP's "aggressive policy" and its broader impact on regional diplomacy. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday called for the revival of ties between India and Pakistan, stating that "reconciliation" is the only way forward to ease tensions.

Responding to questions about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent encounter in Kulgam, Mufti said, "Encounter used to happen and will always happen, but such a huge war took place before that. The ceasefire had to be declared later. Unless reconciliation, dialogue, debate and discussions are done, such encounters will go on, and we will always stay on the verge of war. Reconciliation is the only way forward."

Terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response.

 

Meanwhile, security forces continue their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. One terrorist has been neutralised so far in the joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG). The encounter began on Saturday and continued overnight.

A day earlier, ahead of the sixth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370, Mufti launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government, saying the policy to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status has "completely failed."

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

India has to now contend with CAP- China, America, Pak: Cong's dig at govt

Pakistan terrorist

UNSC report names TRF in Pahalgam attack, links group to Lashkar-e-Taiba

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha

'Halted trade but play cricket': Owaisi questions govt over India-Pak match

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

India should not engage with Pak in any sphere, says Abhishek Banerjee

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says Cambodia, Thailand to hold ceasefire talks after border clashes

"Six full years have passed since August 5, 2019. At that time, Jammu and Kashmir's special status was taken away, and Article 370 was revoked with the claim that everything would be fine in Jammu and Kashmir. But we have seen that the policy has completely failed," she told reporters.

Mufti alleged that the internal situation in the region has deteriorated rather than improved, pointing to ongoing security crackdowns.

"Internally, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is bad. For the past six years, arrests have been made daily. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has become worse than before, although people are silent today. This is why our country has come into confrontation with Pakistan. What is Pakistan's stature? Their economy is not even a tenth of our economy, but today the whole world is comparing us with them," she said.

The former Chief Minister also criticised what she termed the BJP's "aggressive policy" and its broader impact on regional diplomacy.

"Unfortunately, the BJP has created such an atmosphere in the country that today all groups are saying, why did you agree to a ceasefire? This is the BJP's aggressive policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Leaders like Trump will get befitting reply when India rises: Delhi CM

toys, kids, children

Govt plans national periodic survey to map children's welfare needs

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Rhavan

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Behna Yojana women to get ₹250 Raksha Bandhan gift on Aug 7: MP CM

Srinagar airport

Army officer 'assaults' SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport, FIR lodged

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti India Pakistan relations BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Cricket MatchesSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon