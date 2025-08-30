Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maratha quota stir: Govt panel to hold talks with Jarange, says minister

Maratha quota stir: Govt panel to hold talks with Jarange, says minister

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Saturday said that a government delegation has been deputed to hold talks with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, the state water resources minister said issues raised by Jarange were discussed in detail and the government is committed to resolving them positively.

Jarange has been seeking a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. He has demanded that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis an agrarian caste included in the OBC category which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

 

Vikhe Patil said that the delegation headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (retired) will hold talks with Jarange.

Justice Shinde heads the high-level committee constituted to scrutinise Kunbi records of the Maratha community.

The minister further said, "We have discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding complaints of lack of water and sanitation for protesters, and the issue is being resolved."  Protesters gathered for the agitation at Azad Maidan have complained about the lack of basic amenities at the venue.

Topics : Maharashtra Maratha quota Reservation

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

