MCD begins demolition of building beside collapsed Satya Niketan structure

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday began the controlled demolition of a building adjoining the structure that collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6, officials said.

An MCD official said the building had been declared dangerous.

"We started demolition of the adjoining building today, and the work was stopped in the evening. The demolition exercise will resume tomorrow morning," the official said.

The building housed a girls' paying guest accommodation and was evacuated after the collapse of the neighbouring five-storey structure, which left at least seven people dead and five injured on Sunday.

The same day, the MCD issued an order for property no 13 in Satya Niketan, directing the owner or occupier to tear down the structure, citing it as a threat to residents and neighbouring buildings.

MCD officials had earlier said that the students had already vacated the building and were returning only to collect their belongings before the demolition.

Earlier, residents complained that a building in North Delhi's Nehru Vihar tilted multiple times over nearly a decade, allegedly due to a faulty sewer line, claiming neglect from the civic authorities.

The building was demolished and rebuilt once, but within a couple of years, it developed the same problem again, a resident told reporters.

The person said the structure, which is not more than eight years old, was reconstructed most recently around three years ago.

"We keep complaining, but no one listens. Before this, no government body -- neither the Jal Board nor the MCD -- carried out proper maintenance," the resident alleged.

The person alleged that at least 400 dwellings in the nearby F Block of Gandhi Vihar were tilting in one direction or another.

The Delhi Jal Board and the MCD did not immediately respond to queries.