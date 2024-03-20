Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Meity notifies fact check unit under PIB as official unit for Centre

"Central government hereby notifies Fact Check Unit under Press Information Bureau of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the fact check unit of Central Government'' the notification said

fact check

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fact check unit under the Press Information Bureau will be the fact check unit for the central government, according to an official notification issued by Meity on Wednesday.
The fact check unit has been notified under IT Rules of 2021.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The central government hereby notifies the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the fact check unit of the Central Government for the purposes of the said sub-clause, in respect of any business of the Central Government," the notification said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

National Press Day 2023: Date, significance, and quotes to share today

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Not threatened by Indian spinners says, Shahidi

Half of Americans think US spending too much on Ukraine aid: Poll

Democratic support for Biden ticks up on handling of Israel-Hamas war: Poll

Green hydrogen at a crossroads

MP Public Service Commission postpones two exams due to LS elections

Vehicle licence plates to be scanned for PUCC at Delhi petrol pumps

Kiren Rijiju takes additional charge of food processing industries ministry

Snake venom case: Noida Police arrests two associates of Elvish Yadav

India's income inequality at 100-year high; worse than colonial era: Study

Topics : IT ministry Press Information Bureau Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon