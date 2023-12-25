Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Merchant ship attacked two days ago by 'drone' arrives outside Mumbai port

The cargo of the ship is planned to be transferred to another ship and a joint investigation is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies and other officials

Merchant Ship Attack

MV Chem Pluto ship which was hit by a drone launched from Iran in the Indian Ocean on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Merchant ship MV Chem Pluto which was attacked two days ago by a drone arrived outside the Mumbai port under the protection of Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram, Defence officials said on Tuesday.
The cargo of the ship is planned to be transferred to another ship and a joint investigation is being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Intelligence agencies and other officials concerned to ascertain how the ship was attacked on December 23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the defence officials, the agencies would also try to find out whether the projectile used to attack the ship was a missile or a drone. The Indian Coast Guard has also enhanced patrolling in the area to protect merchant vessels passing in the region.
The officials said on Sunday that the India-bound merchant vessel, 'which came under attack by a drone', is being escorted back to native shores by Coast Guard ship Vikram in the Arabian Sea.
According to officials, the merchant ship, hit by a suspected drone, requested to be escorted by the ICGS Vikram.
Indian Coast Guard Dorniers are also airborne to keep an eye on the merchant vessels and carry out surveillance in the area, officials added.
MV Chem Pluto, with 20 Indian and one Vietnamese crew member on Saturday caught fire after it was attacked by a suspected drone. It was later secured by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the ICG said in an official statement.
The merchant vessel reportedly commenced its voyage from the UAE on December 19 and was bound for New Mangalore port with an arrival date of December 25.
According to the official statement, on December 23, the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information regarding a fire onboard MV Chem Pluto, reportedly attacked by a suspected drone strike or aerial platform.
The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centre (MRCC), which established real-time communication with the vessel's agent, ascertained no loss of life and assured all assistance.It was also learned that the vessel fire had been doused by the crew. To augment the vessel's safety, MRCC Mumbai has activated ISN and immediately diverted other merchant vessels in the vicinity of Chem Pluto for assistance.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Departure of grounded plane with Indian passengers from France delayed

Work underway at Navi Mumbai Airport, set for launch in December 2024

Ex-IAF squadron leader convicted for amassing illicit assets in land deal

PM Modi releases book on collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

MedTech Mitra: Health minister launches online portal for medtech startups

"The Indian Coast Guard also pressed Offshore Patrol vessel Vikram and Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft into action for rendering assistance to Chem Pluto. The Coast Guard Dornier aircraft has sanitised the area and established communication with Chem Pluto. The vessel has started making its way towards Mumbai after undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems," the statement further read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Middle East Indian Ocean Gujarat Mumbai Drone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon