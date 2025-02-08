Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BJP wins Milkipur bypoll in 'prestige battle' against Samajwadi Party

BJP wins Milkipur bypoll in 'prestige battle' against Samajwadi Party

Milkipur bypoll election result: BJP's Chandrabhan Paswan triumphed over Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by a margin of 61,710 votes

BJP,BJP logo

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the fiercely contested Milkipur Assembly by-election, defeating the Samajwadi Party (SP). BJP’s Chandrabhan Paswan triumphed over SP’s Ajit Prasad by a margin of 61,710 votes after 31 rounds of counting.
 
The Milkipur seat, a Scheduled Castes-reserved constituency in the Ayodhya district, witnessed a close electoral battle. The by-election was necessitated after SP's Awadhesh Prasad won the Faizabad (Ayodhya) parliamentary seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His son, Ajit Prasad, was then nominated by the SP against BJP's Chandrabhan Paswan—both from the influential Pasi community.
 
Reacting to the BJP’s victory, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described it as a "trailer" ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections. "Abhi jhaaki hai, poori picture abhi baaki hai," he said, asserting that the Samajwadi Party would be reduced to insignificance in the next polls.
 
 
Why was Milkipur a prestige battle for BJP?
 
The by-election gained prominence following the BJP’s unexpected defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat last year, despite the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The BJP sought to reclaim ground in the region, turning the Milkipur bypoll into a crucial electoral battle.
 
The election date was initially delayed due to a legal challenge by BJP’s Baba Gorakhnath, who had contested the 2022 elections from the seat. He had questioned the authenticity of Awadhesh Prasad’s nomination papers but later withdrew his petition, paving the way for the Election Commission to announce February 5 as the polling date.

More From This Section

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

LIVE news: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of 'misusing' electoral machinery for Milkipur bypoll result

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence minister Rajnath to participate in Karnataka Global Investors Meet

AI technology, artificial intelligence, ML

Kerala govt plans to develop state-owned AI engine for schools this year

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Aim to restart cryogenic stage in flight for mission benefits: Isro chief

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Hope to introduce new income tax bill in Lok Sabha next week: FM Sitharaman

Topics : Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh BSP Ayodhya BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon