Defence minister Rajnath to participate in Karnataka Global Investors Meet

According to the Large and Medium Industries Minister, the state is expecting investments to the tune of Rs 10 trillion across key sectors

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural function and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be at the inaugural session. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are expected to participate in the Global Investors Meet 2025 to be inaugurated here on February 11, Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Saturday.

According to the Large and Medium Industries Minister, the state is expecting investments to the tune of Rs 10 trillion across key sectors.

The Minister outlined a bold vision for Karnataka's industrial and economic future. Scheduled from February 1214, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, 2025, the summit will spotlight Karnataka's strategic position as an innovation and investment hub, while fostering global partnerships across industries.

 

In a statement, the Patil's Office said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, and Union Minister of Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy are expected to participate in the inauguration and summit.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "We are going to have the inaugural session of Global Investors Meet 2025 on February 11 at 4 pm and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will grace the occasion with his presence.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the inaugural function and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be at the inaugural session."  He also announced that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the single window portal.

"We have invited all the central ministers. Some of them have confirmed their participation. As the parliament session is also going on, it clashes with that until February 13. So Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi and H D Kumaraswamy have confirmed to attend the inaugural session and Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will inaugurate the single window portal, he added.

He also announced the first-ever Invest Karnataka Awards recognising 14 pioneering industries that have shaped the state's industrial growth.

Special categories include sunrise sector awards, celebrating advancements in aerospace and defence (public and private), auto sector and electrical vehicles, biotech and life sciences, along with awards for Highest One-Time Investment and Pioneers in Global R&D.

"Strengthening support for small businesses, the first-ever SME Awards will honour over 35 outstanding enterprises with special recognition for district-level excellence, women entrepreneurs, and sectoral achievements," he said.

According to him, over 60 companies and startups will showcase disruptive technologies in manufacturing, mobility, and clean energy, featuring breakthroughs in autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, UAVs, and advanced robotics at Future of Innovation Expo.

Officials said the event will feature a lineup of leaders from diverse fields who are shaping the future of business, finance, and innovation.

Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Martin Lundstedt, George Papandreou, Ann Dunkin, Oday Abbosh, Filmmaker Kiran Rao will be among the many speakers at the summit.

"With collaborations spanning 18 countries and nine dedicated country pavilions, the summit will foster critical technology and innovation exchange at a global scale," they stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

