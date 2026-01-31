Ministry of Culture tableau wins first prize at Republic Day 2026 parade

The Ministry of Culture achieved a significant double honour at the Republic Day Parade 2026, with its tableau titled "Vande Mataram - 150 Years Journey" being awarded the First Prize in the category of Best Tableau among Central Ministries and Departments.

Its grand cultural presentation, "Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of Bharat", was conferred the Special Prize for its exceptional artistic and thematic excellence.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the tableau powerfully depicted the 150-year journey of Vande Mataram, tracing its emergence as a song of national awakening and its enduring role in shaping India's freedom struggle, unity and civilisational consciousness.

Through evocative visuals and symbolism, the tableau underscored the timeless relevance of the National Song to India's collective identity.

The Special Prize-winning cultural dance presentation, "Vande Mataram - The Eternal Resonance of Bharat", was curated by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala.

The presentation honours Rashtrarishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's immortal composition that became the voice of India's freedom movement. The performance brought together 2,500 artists from across all States and Union Territories, showcasing India's vast cultural diversity through classical, folk and tribal art forms.

As per the Ministry of Culture, the choreography unfolded Bharat's timeless journey from its spiritual and cultural roots, through the sacrifices of freedom fighters, to the valour and dedication of the armed forces. Interwoven with Sanskrit mantras, evocative music and dynamic formations, the presentation captured the complete emotional and philosophical arc of Vande Mataram, culminating in a powerful homage to the Tiranga, symbolising unity, devotion and national pride.

The cultural presentation was led by Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, as the Overall Creative Director. Music direction was done by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, with additional lyrics by Subhas Sehgal. The voice-over was delivered by National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, choreography by Santosh Nair, and costume design by Sandhya Raman.