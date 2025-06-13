Friday, June 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mirwaiz Farooq calls Israel a rogue state, threat to global peace

Mirwaiz Farooq calls Israel a rogue state, threat to global peace

The separatist leader further said the elected government too has "failed" to stand up and safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

The Hurriyat Conference chairman said the gathering at Jamia Masjid strongly condemns "these inhuman diktats". | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned Israel's attack on Iran, saying the Jewish state has become a "rogue state and a huge threat to world peace".

"Another distressing news that came this morning is the bombing of Iran by Israel in which many civilians, including women and children, have been killed. Besides, senior Iranian military personnel have also been assassinated. This is highly condemnable," he said addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid here.

The Hurriyat Conference chairman said while "perpetuating genocide on hapless Palestinians and getting away with it", Israel is now putting the whole of Middle East in "peril".

 

"It has become a rogue state and a huge threat to world peace," he added.

The separatist leader said it is the moral duty of the UN and all world nations to put pressure on Israel to stop the "genocide and war in Gaza and prevent Israel from targeting other nations".

Also Read

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

Put under house arrest, barred from Friday prayers: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

Mirwaiz Farooq condemns ban on J-K groups, says truth won't be silenced

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final full scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: Starc-Hazlewood keeping SA at bay; AUS lead past 250

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

India moves to conserve rare earths, seeks halt to exports to Japan

NABARD, Nabard

Nabard gets approval to raise ₹195 bn via deep-discount zero-coupon bonds

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir stand with Palestinians and Iranians against Israeli aggression on them," he added.

On not allowing Eid prayers at Eidgah and Jamia Masjid, and his house arrest on Eid day, the Mirwaiz said for the last seven years, "this action of the rulers has prevented the Muslims of Kashmir from their basic right to practise religious rites".

"I want to ask the authorities, especially the LG sahab as he is the head... while he extends Eid greetings to people and talks about the spirit of Eid and Islam in a very reverent manner, why are the Muslims of Kashmir prevented from offering Eid prayers at Eidgah or even at the Jama Masjid?  What is the reason? The authorities should spell out their fears and apprehensions if that is what prevents them or is it to punish Kashmiris?" he asked.

The Hurriyat Conference chairman said the gathering at Jamia Masjid strongly condemns "these inhuman diktats".

"The reality is that oppressive measures are very much in place and the so-called narrative of normalcy post abrogation of 370 is a myth. There is no political or administrative space available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is shrinking by the day," he added.

The separatist leader further said the elected government too has "failed" to stand up and safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"They cannot forever hide behind that they have limited authority and wait for nothing or all till statehood is restored. People rightfully have expectations of them to deliver," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vijay Rupani

'1206' was Vijay Rupani's lucky number - it now marks his death

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping offers condolences to PM Modi, Murmu in Air India plane crash

Mukesh Ambani

SC rejects plea to revoke Z+ security cover for Ambani, warns petitioner

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Israel's attack on Iran 'totally unjustified', says Omar Abdullah

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor, injured victims

Topics : Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Mirwaiz Farooq Israel Iran Conflict israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon